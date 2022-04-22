Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.