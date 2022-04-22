Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$77.00 and last traded at C$77.00, with a volume of 1235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.78.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.