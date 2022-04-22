Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.19. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 3,132 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $405,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

