Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Underperform

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.09. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 90.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 232,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 389,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.