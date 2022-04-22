RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RxSight by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of RxSight by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RxSight by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

