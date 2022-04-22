Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sabre by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sabre by 11,891.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.