Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $10.86 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

