Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDVKY. Citigroup upped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.