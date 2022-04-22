Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.66. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 462 shares.

STRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

