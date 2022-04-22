Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.86.

SGBAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SES from €8.40 ($9.03) to €9.15 ($9.84) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SES from €8.10 ($8.71) to €7.30 ($7.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get SES alerts:

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.19.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, analysts predict that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.