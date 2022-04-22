Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

