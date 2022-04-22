SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 15,238 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

