Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 22,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $128,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.45.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

