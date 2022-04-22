Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.73. Solo Brands shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 1,207 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

