South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.