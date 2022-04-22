SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.73

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $737,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

