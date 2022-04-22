Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.95

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sprott by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sprott by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprott by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.