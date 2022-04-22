Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Standex International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Standex International stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

