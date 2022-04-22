Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

