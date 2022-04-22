Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

