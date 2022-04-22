Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $2,552,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Strategic Education by 52.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 31.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 22.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 23.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

