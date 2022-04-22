Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.52

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.32, with a volume of 244716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

SGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The stock has a market cap of C$864.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.42.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$143.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

