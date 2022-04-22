Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.52

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.32, with a volume of 244716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.
SGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The stock has a market cap of C$864.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.42.
About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
See Also
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.