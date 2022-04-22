Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Switch were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $2,824,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 603.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

