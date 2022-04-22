Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.55

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 5366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

