Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.94

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 9704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

The firm has a market cap of $682.07 million, a P/E ratio of -133.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

