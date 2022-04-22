Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.94

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 9704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.
The firm has a market cap of $682.07 million, a P/E ratio of -133.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.