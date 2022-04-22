Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,261,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,116,000 after buying an additional 116,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.32 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

