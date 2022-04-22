The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,902 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.