The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.