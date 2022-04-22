TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $22.63

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $25.00. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 71 shares changing hands.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $616.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.