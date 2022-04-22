Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.7% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.