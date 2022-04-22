Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,231,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,043,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,310,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

