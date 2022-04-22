Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,540 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Tripadvisor worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

