U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

