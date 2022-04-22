Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $35.36

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $36.65. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 5,668 shares traded.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

