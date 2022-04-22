Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $35.36

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $36.65. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 5,668 shares traded.
UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.
In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
