Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:UA opened at $15.11 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

