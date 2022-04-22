Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unisys were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after buying an additional 220,484 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UIS opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.