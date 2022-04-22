Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

