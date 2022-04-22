USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.