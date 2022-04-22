Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,231,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

