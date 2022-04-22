Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $207.28

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $207.28 and last traded at $207.28, with a volume of 564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

