Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $188.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.86.

