Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,673,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1,773.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 268,523 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 267,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VGR opened at $13.22 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.