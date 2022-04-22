Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -789.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,987.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

