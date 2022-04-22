Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up to $145.22

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.22, but opened at $153.89. Veritiv shares last traded at $150.04, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

