Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Verra Mobility worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 27.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

