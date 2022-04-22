Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vicor by 304.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after buying an additional 131,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vicor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Vicor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 105,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.83. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

