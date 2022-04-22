Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

