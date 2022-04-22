Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($3.04).

VMUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,744.73).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 172.90 ($2.25) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.77. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

