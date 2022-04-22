Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.50. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 1,497 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.69.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 132,035 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

