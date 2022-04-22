Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.